Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to share the news. She said that she has isolated herself, and that her family and staff are double vaccinated. She wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Take a look at her Story here:

Reports suggested that the duo had been attending several parties lately. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials told media sources that they were investigating reports that the actors had violated COVID-19 rules by going to parties. The BMC has further advised others who came in contact with the duo to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Allegedly, the most recent party they attended was hosted by Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor at her residence in Mumbai. According to reports, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania and Masaba Gupta were among other guests who were at the party.

The two also attended Karan Johar’s party at his residence on Wednesday, which saw the presence of Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as well. The filmmaker had hosted a K3G themed bash as the film completed 20 years of its release this month.

With the steady increase of Omicron cases in Mumbai, large gatherings have been banned in the city. Twenty cases of Omicron have been reported across Maharashtra so far.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.