Debutante actor Radhika Seth is thrilled to get positive responses for Call My Agent: Bollywood 

A complete outsider to the film industry, Radhika Seth, who has been rocking the social media scene with over 950K followers on Instagram definitely deserves a pat on her back for her impressive debut with the show, Call My Agent: Bollywood that's currently streaming on Netflix. The show, which has an eclectic cast comprising actors Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor among others, sees Seth playing a bubbly young girl Nia, a dedicated and aspiring individual who is trying to take her place in the world. Nia finds her passion in talent management after joining an event management company as an assistant. What sets her apart is that Nia is incredibly smart and will do what she needs to, to achieve results.

But being an outsider has its own set of extra hurdles that a newcomer must cross before getting a toehold in the acting industry. And Radhika is no exception to the rule. With dreams to be an actor, the Delhi girl shifted her base to Mumbai when she was just 18. "I consciously decided to be an actor at the age of 14-15. But coming from Delhi, I literally knew no one in Mumbai, leave alone Bollywood. It was not easy to navigate my way through to Bollywood and it's equally difficult to survive. Getting rejected at auditions for one reason or the other, became a sort of daily ritual. But what I never lost were hope and grit," tells the pretty young thing, who also acquired a degree in advertising on her parents' insistence.

Besides going through the rigours of auditions, Radhika also took acting classes to hone her skills. "I started attending acting workshops ever since I landed in Mumbai. I also trained under competent teachers and have been training under Ritesh Kant for the past 2-3 years," she adds.

Her hard work was evident in her portrayal of Nia, which stood out despite the presence of such stalwart actors including Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor. "The kind of appreciation and compliments I am getting for my performance is really something that I will cherish always. To prepare for Nia, I extensively went through the script with Ritesh and went through all our scenes every single day. We used to break the scenes down to figure out where she is coming from and I also watched the original French series to get some reference," she tells.

Working with Ahana Kumra, Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor had been a bonus for this newbie, who particularly loved sharing screen space with Rajat "sir'. "It's a dream come true experience for me and I learnt a lot from Rajat Kapoor. He was very encouraging and always told me that I needed to believe in Nia and see where she is coming from and what she is doing," she recalls.

Seth, whose parents have been her biggest supporters all through her struggling period, is now busy choosing projects wisely and her only dream is to work with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. "I simply am a huge fan of her films," gasps the beautiful actress.