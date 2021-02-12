The much anticipated Bandra Film Festival (BFF 2021) will now have that renowned actor Abhay Deol on board as a member of its Advisory Board.

Abhay Deol who along with Filmkaravan has produced the film What are the Odds? on Netflix, is elated to be on the Advisory Board of the Bandra Film Festival. Talking about it, Abhay says, "It has always been difficult for independent films and documentaries to reach out to the masses, even though things have evolved now in the content space with so many digital and OTT players entering the market. I think the Bandra Film Festival will be a fabulous platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work and reach out to a wide audience base. I am happy to be on board with Filmkaravan, who I believe has been pushing the envelope with a wide range of narratives. Their approach towards backing a good story and striving for inclusiveness is commendable. As for me, I have in my own way too tried backing the underdogs and the unconventional".

A Filmkaravan and YouTube collaboration, this is a platform to showcase films made by prolific filmmakers in the past years, emerging talent and innovative content creators and the films can be viewed by all, on the Bandra Film Festival YouTube Channel, without any cost. Besides, the festival has tied up with Milaap to extend financial support to films and filmmakers in these challenging times. Discerning audiences can click ‘Milaap Donate Link’ set up alongside every title on this channel as well as on the BFF website.

“BFF's platform is designed to bring together a wide array of subjects from around the world and give an opportunity to filmmakers to showcase their work and also work closely with Milaap to orchestrate a fundraiser, extending financial support to the makers,” adds Deol.

The three broad categories in which the films will be slotted at the Bandra Film Festival are Undiscovered Gems - that will showcase films which were made ahead of their times, went unnoticed and eventually got buried, Off The Beaten Path- that will enlist titles that are essentially experimental, unapologetic and non conforming and the third category is New Discoveries, that will attempt to find fresh films, concepts, makers and delve deep into unravelling these coming of age titles.

