Actor Shamata Anchan, who made a mark with projects like Darbar and Everest got married to Gaurav Verma on 8th February in an intimate ceremony. The couple were together for about a year and finally got hitched. They felt it was the right time to take the plunge. Both wanted a low-key wedding which is why it was only attended by family members and close relatives.

The Mangalore, Karnataka- based took to Instagram on 3rd December last year to post a picture with boyfriend and captioned it as ‘Making it insta official’ with a heart emoticon.

Rituals of the wedding were a mixture of North and South traditions. In a statement, Shamata happily said,” After a year of being together, we knew we wanted to spend the rest of our lives with each other. I’m in a really happy space personally and professionally and the new year has started on a beautiful note.”

A source close to the couple said,” After being together for a year or so, both of them felt it was the right time to take the plunge. It was a beautiful wedding comprising of northern and southern customs.”

Starting from a mesmerizing location to alluring decor and dazzling designer outfits with a beautiful and handsome bride and groom, the wedding was surely a dreamy one! Shamata’s co-stars from the show ‘Everest’, Rohan Gandotra and Sahil Salathia also attended the wedding.

Shamata is the winner of Pantaloons Femina Miss India South 2012. She paved way for herself from ‘Everest’ produced by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar. She played the role of Anjali Singh Rawat alongside Rohan Gandotra and Sahil Salanthia. She was last seen with Rajinikanth in his 2020 film Darbar. Gaurav Verma is completely aloof from stardom and fame.

The newlyweds will soon be flying to the Maldives for their honeymoon.