It's wedding bells again in Bollywood. As per reports, actress Dia Mirza will tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. Reportedly, the wedding will take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony.

The RHTDM star was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. The two announced their separation on social media in 2019 after an 11-year relationship. A joint statement signed by both Dia and Sahil said they would continue to maintain a cordial rapport even after their split.

"After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other." Dia and Sahil married in October 2014 after dating for several years.

Dia Mirza is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Her last Bollywood outing was in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad.