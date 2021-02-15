Singer Meghan Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in October, have named their son, Riley.

The All About That Bass singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first photo of the baby, adding she gave birth on February 8. “This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day … We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE … Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Trainor and the Spy Kids actor, 28, tied the knot on December 22, 2018, and they announced that they were expecting during an appearance on the Today show in October.