Actress Tanya Roberts, best known for playing the Bond girl in the 1985 film A View To A Kill, is no more. She was 65.



The actress collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24, and was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles. She died on Sunday, her friend and representative Mike Pingel told the media. No cause of death has been given.



"I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realised how much she meant to them," Pingel told the media.



Roberts was a model before acting in films and TV shows.



She began acting in films in 1975 with the horror flick Forced Entry and also featured in films like the 1977 comedy Racquet and the 1982 fantasy epic The Beastmaster. She was also the lead in the 1984 adventure movie Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle.



Roberts' most notable film role was in the 1985 James Bond film "A View To A Kill". She essayed the character of Stacey Sutton in the John Glen directorial that had Roger Moore essaying Agent 007, and also starred Grace Jones.



On the small screen, she played an Angel in the popular series Charlie's Angels. Roberts replaced Shelley Hack, appearing as Julie Rogers in the fifth and final season of the show in 1980. She also appeared in episodes of Fantasy Island and Love Boat.



Roberts also had a supporting role in the popular sitcom That '70's Show, as Midge Pinciotti, Donna's dim-witted mother.



Her last notable TV show was in Barbershop: The Series in 2005.



Roberts is survived by her partner of 18 years Lance O'Brien and her sister Barbara.