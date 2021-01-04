Actor Varun Dhawan is always in the news for some reason. Whether it's him partying or promoting his films, the actor is constantly watched. Perhaps it's a price to pay also as a star kid. But the actor says he has learnt to live with the stifling side of being famous. Varun, who was recently seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, says he has made peace with the constant vigilance.



When asked if it becomes difficult to deal with the fact that everything including his health and personal life is always a matter of public scrutiny, the actor told IANS: "Yeah, it does (become difficult), but that is the part and parcel of it. You know what you are getting into. You can't behave like, 'oh! you didn't sign up for this'. I mean you know that's going to happen. So I have kind of adapted to it and made peace with it."



The actor's film Coolie No 1 was digitally-released and it was directed by his father David Dhawan who had made the original in 1995. The remake starred Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun and also featured Shikha Talsania, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. However, despite the promising cast, the film didn't receive a positive response from the audience. On IMDB it got a 1 star rating by over 15K users.

However, the film smashed viewership records than any other film on Amazon Prime India during its opening weekend. It was watched in more than 3700 cities and towns in India and in over 165 (and counting) countries within just 72 hours of its release.