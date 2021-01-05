Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in A View to a Kill and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom That ’70s Show, has been hospitalised after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist earlier on Monday.

Retracting his statement, Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel said that Roberts, 65, was still alive as of 10 am PST but was in a poor condition. He had said earlier Monday that Roberts collapsed in her home on December 24 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was believed to have died on Sunday.

Pingel said Robert's partner, Lance O'Brien, told him that he held his wife and she “seemed for him to slip away." O'Brien, who'd been unable to see Roberts in the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions, was allowed to visit Sunday for a last goodbye, Pingel said. The actor does not have the virus, he said. The publicist said he is awaiting further updates on Roberts' condition.

One of Roberts highest-profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985′s A View to a Kill.

Roberts also appeared in such fantasy adventure films as The Beastmaster and Hearts and Armour. She replaced Shelley Hack in Charlie’s Angels, joining Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd as third Angel Julie. She also played comic book heroine Sheena — a female version of the Tarzan story — in a 1984 film.

A new generation of fans saw her on That ’70s Show, playing Midge, mother to Laura Prepon’s character Donna.