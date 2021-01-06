Music producer and hip-hop legend Dr. Dre took to social media to share that he was doing well after being hospitalised for a brain aneurysm. Dre addressed his friends, family and fans with a social media post.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” he wrote. “Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Sources close to the musician said that Dre suffered the aneurysm Monday and was rushed by ambulance to Cedars and was taken directly to ICU. Following his hospitalisation, the music mogul was stable and lucid. However, doctors still have not been able to determine what caused the bleeding and they are doing a battery of tests.