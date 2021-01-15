It was only after 900 auditions that Raipur-born Ankit Rathi got an opportunity to act in Fukrey starring Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat. The film was followed by a role in Singham 2 after which he landed the lead roles in 3 Storeys and Phulmania. The actor, who believes in never giving up, talks about his latest film, Bolo Hau, that releases in theatres today.

Tell us a little about your role in Bolo Hau?

I play a typical Hyderabadi boy in his early twenties, who falls in love with a girl named Rukhsar played by Jahnavi Dhanrajgir. This character was fun to play because I had Hyderabadi and Hindi dialogues and I got to know a bit of Hyderabad through this film.

Ankit Rathi

How was it like working with Tarun as a director?

It was amazing as Tarun has been an actor too before turning into a director. He always gave me the space I needed to perform. The experience was very enriching and enjoyable at the same time.

After 3 Storeys and Phulmania, this is your third film where you play the lead. How do you plan to grow in the industry?

To be honest I don’t plan much. All my previous films are very different from one another and I am enjoying this aspect of my career so far, I hope and wish that I can keep on experimenting with my acting skills like this and exploring regional cinema is definitely on my plans.

What about exploring the web world?

I think the web has opened so many doors as far as filmmaking is concerned. Suddenly the window for exploring subjects and characters has widened and as an actor, I am keen to work in the webspace and just waiting for the right part.

Ankit Rathi

Any web projects that you are a part of?

Not yet. I want to do characters which are different from what I do in films. The kind of parts that were offered to me was pretty similar to those which I was already doing in films at that point, like that of a young lover. I would like to experiment and do something different and more challenging and I am already reading a few scripts for OTT platforms. Also, I would love to do many more projects in the South.

Any director you wish to work with in the future?

The list is pretty long but if I had the choice to pick one director it has to be Farhan Akthar.

Any comfort food?

Pizza.

What are the things you always carry with yourself?

My phone, Airpods and books.

Your hobbies?

I enjoy playing chess.