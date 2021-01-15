After working as an assistant editor in superhit movies including Gunday, Kick and Sultan, the beautiful and vivacious Jahnavi Dhanrajgir is all set to debut in Bolo Hau, directed by her father, Tarun Dhanrajgir. Armed with a degree in filmmaking, Jahnavi, an avid reader and animal lover, also completed a course in acting before plunging into the world of films.

“When I got into editing, the intention was never to pursue it temporarily or as a means to getting into acting; they have two very separate spaces in my heart and I practise both crafts with equal fervour,” tells Jahnavi. We had a talk with the debutante actor as the film releases in theatres today. Excerpts:

What made you opt for debuting in a movie made by your father? Or, was it lack of offers from Bollywood?

I’ve lost track of the number of auditions I’ve been to. I got shortlisted a few times but none of them materialised. In fact, I was shortlisted for another film before Bolo Hau happened but that too didn’t work out. For Bolo Hau too, I had to go through the audition process and I got selected because the director believed that I would be able to do justice to the character.

Tell us about your role in Bolo Hau?

I play Rukhsar, a young, vivacious girl born into a conservative family of Nawabs. She has a mind of her own and isn’t afraid to hold her ground and stand for what she believes in. She is strong, sensitive, and kind and that’s what I found most attractive about her character.

How did you prepare for the same?

I spent a lot of time picking up the Hyderabadi accent. I had Abid Shah (dialogue writer) and my father guiding me through the journey. Hyderabadi Urdu has a different tone and flavour and that needed to be properly captured to bring Rukhsar to life.

What are the other projects that you are a part of?

There are a couple of other things in the pipeline including a web series.

Any particular actor or director you wish to work with in the future?

I’d love to work with Zoya Akhtar.

How do you take care of your skin and hair?

I wash and moisturise my skin daily since it’s super dry and sensitive. I religiously apply coconut oil before going to bed. I wash, condition and let my hair dry naturally. I add a little leave-in conditioner to manage the frizz.

What are the beauty essentials that you always carry in your bag?

Lip balm.

What are your exercise and diet plans?

I do mostly pilates, it's my favourite form of work out but since the lockdown days I’ve been doing some simple at-home workouts 3-4 times a week to keep the body going. I’m a vegan for almost 10 years now and I eat what I want to. But I try eating clean and in portions.

Any health shot you swear by?

I make myself a smoothie where I throw in my choice of fruits, veggies and berries along with some ashwagandha powder, flax seeds, chia seeds and blend it with almond milk and a scoop of vegan protein.

Your fashion choices?

Comfort is key to my fashion. I’d live in pyjamas if I could and I also love wearing shorts, palazzos, pants, jeans and T-shirts.

