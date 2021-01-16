Celebrated cross-country biker, King Richard Srinivasan died on Wednesday after a fatal accident in Rajasthan. The Bengaluru-based biker succumbed to death after his bike collided with a camel in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday night.

As per reports, the 43-year-old had arrived in Jaisalmer with three other biker friends-- Narayan, Dr. Vijay and, Venugopal—while on an 8000-km long bike expedition.

The unfortunate incident reportedly took place took place on Wednesday night, when Srinivasan, along with his friends, was headed to Jaisalmer and a camel suddenly came in the way of his bike. After his bike crashed, he sustained fatal head injuries, reports added.

The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, said head constable, Sangarh police station, Sonaram Bhati.

Richard Srinivasan had earlier been on several expeditions and had travelled to 36 over countries on his bike.