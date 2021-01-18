The sequel for Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams is in the offing and was recently confirmed by the Greys Anatomy alum himself. The sequel to Disney’s 2007 film is called Disenchanted, said the actor who recently broke the internet with his Greys Anatomy return.



Patrick confirmed the news of the sequel on a news show recently. He also shared that there will be a time jump and the upcoming film will be set a decade after Amy Adam’s character, Princess Giselle says goodbye to fictional town Andalasia, leaves her magical world to go and live in New York. The musical chronicles how she falls in love with Robert, thereby making way for a new kind of ‘happily ever after.’



Patrick added, “I just got this script for the second movie... Then I’m starting to go through and get notes together.” He told the fans of the franchise that filming is set to start in a couple of moths. The director of the film, Adam Shankman, had earlier spoken about the project as well. The film also starred James Marsden in the role of charming Prince Edward who braves the streets of New York to rescue Giselle. It is not confirmed if he will be coming back with the film too, but his fans have their fingers crossed.