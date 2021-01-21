Actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt note for wife Tahira Kashyap on the eve of her birthday. The Vicky Donor actor wished her on social media posting two of her gorgeous pictures.

Ayushmann took a leaf out of his memory, albeit a very special one, remembering a moment from one of her birthday parties that he had attended. He wrote: “This day in 2001 was the first time I’d attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you’d chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all-boys school. Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You. Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm.”

Neena Gupta, Aparshakti Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakulpreet Singh and others from the Bollywood fraternity wished her on the same thread.

Occasionally Ayushmann keeps on posting heartfelt post of themselves and the messages accompanied by the post certainly gives one couple goals.