Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao who got hitched early this week finally shared a selfie with friend-turned husband Ritesh Krishnan on the social media.

On January 18, the Hardum Humdum singer had shared a picture on a shikara with a suggestive poetic caption on Instagram. The caption which was written in both Hindi and English read: “He asked me if I would be with him for all the conversations and silences… and I said YES!” This picture did not have any human face in it.

The picture shared today has Shilpa looking gorgeous in a dark red sari with golden border and vermicelli brightening her face, and Ritesh in an off-white kurta. This picture is captioned as: “Our first selfie as Mr & Mrs.”

Shilpa kept the news under the wraps and away from the media glare.