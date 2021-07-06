Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph announce their next mystery-thriller, 12th Man

Following the success of Drishyam and its sequel, actor Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph have once again joined hands for a mystery-thriller titled 12th Man.

Mohanlal took to Twitter on Monday to share the first look poster of 12th Man and wrote, “Happy to announce my upcoming movie ‘12th MAN’ with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine (sic).”

Take a look at the poster here:

The poster shows Mohanlal’s silhouette in front of a lit doorway in a mansion, which appears to be located in a chilly, isolated area surrounded by vast expanses of land, hills, and trees. The poster gives off an eerie, spooky vibe, setting the tone for a perfect mystery-thriller.

Titled 12th Man, Unveiling the Shadows, the film will be directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas by Antony Perumbavoor, the same producer who was behind the Drishyam series.

Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 2 (2021), the sequel to the blockbuster film Drishyam (2013). The film revolves around a man who deceives the police with fake clues and stories after his daughter accidentally kills the spoiled son of a higher-level police officer who was trying to blackmail her into having sex. Drishyam turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, with the film being remade in several languages. Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran played the lead roles in the Hindi version, while Kamal Haasan and Gautami starred in the Tamil remake, Papanasam.

Drishyam marked the first collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu. The duo will also be working together on another upcoming project titled Ram. According to sources, 12th Man will be released only after the completion of work for Ram. Reports suggesting that Jeethu Joseph is currently busy with the work for Papanasam 2 with Kamal Haasan are also doing the rounds.