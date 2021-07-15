Rahul Vaidya wins the Internet over with this sweet gesture for Disha Parmar at their mehndi ceremony

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently indulging in all the wedding festivities with his wife-to-be, actress Disha Parmar, has won the Internet over with his latest sweet gesture. After the mehendi ceremony with Disha Parmar, Rahul delivered a rendition of the iconic track from the film Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge for Disha.

The video soon went viral on social media, with several fan clubs of Rahul Vaidya sharing videos and pictures from the ceremony.

Take a look at the video here: