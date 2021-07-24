Here's why Nikhil Bhambri got slapped by Mrinmai Kolwalkar 30 times...  

Actor Nikhil Bhambri was slapped over 30 times by co-actor Mrinmai Kolwalkar. And it all happened not in real but in reel life while perfecting a scene during the shooting of Puncch Beat 2.

The Mumbai-based actor who made his music video debut with Kya Karen recently, shares, “I chose to keep on taking the slaps so that Mrinmai could feel the anger she needed to justify the reason for the action. My cheeks turned red but it was worth all the effort."

The scene was shot at midnight under sub-zero temperature in Uttarakhand and elaborating further on his experience Nikhil says, “To get the scene right I had told her to keep it real so that my reaction comes out naturally. She was apologetic by the end of it, but all these things are a part and parcel of shoots and were taken in good spirits. Once the shoot was done the entire team sat together and had a good laugh at it.”



Puncch Beat 2 releases soon on ALTBalaji.