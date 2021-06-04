Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been chosen to lead the cast of an upcoming Hindi film Uma to be directed by Tathagata Singha.

The film is a feel-good family drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles. The drama unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal, who started her film career back in 2004 with Bollywood, has over the years emerged as one of the most formidable names in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. She is looking forward to starting work on the new movie. Produced by Avishek Ghosh of Avma Media and Mantraraj Paliwal of Miraj Group, the film is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule during the second half of 2021, keeping all COVID-19 protocols in place. The other cast members are going to be revealed soon.

"I am very happy to be collaborating with Tathagata Singha for Uma and look forward to commencing shoot as soon as the situation around us gets better. I love scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor," tells Kajal.