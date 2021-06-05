Actress and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari Soni, who recently appeared on the sets of reality show Super Dancer - Chapter 4, spoke about how the love and support she continues to receive from fans has motivated her to be more active in the film industry.

Neelam, who was considered Bollywood’s favourite girl-next-door during the late ’80s and early ’90s, made a comeback in the recently released Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives after a long break. She was also widely praised for her role in the series.

On the sets of Super Dancer, Neelam appeared to be pleasantly surprised by the support she still received from fans and spoke about how social media has helped her identify this.

Neelam says, “At the time when I was at the peak of my career in films, we never had social media to give us a direct sense of our popularity, the excitement among fans and their appreciation. But being on a Netflix show first and then this appearance on a reality show have collectively made me realize how many fans I still have. People remember my work so fondly. I have been inundated with the most encouraging response through comments and direct messages on social media, and it almost feels like I’ve made a comeback! I have to say that this adulation and warmth really tempts and motivates me to be more active in the industry going forward.”

Neelam was accompanied on the reality show by Govinda, her co-star in over a dozen films including Love 86, Sindoor, and Khudgarz and other iconic dance numbers.

The multi-faceted actress had reportedly taken a break from films to immerse herself in a different career and focus on her personal life. Neelam has been devoting her time to managing her family jewellery business and taking care of her parents, her husband, actor Sameer Soni, and their 8-year-old daughter Ahana.

As she gears up for Season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Neelam is also reportedly considering a full-fledged acting comeback. Sources say that Neelam already has some projects in the pipeline.