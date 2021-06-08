Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif.

Latif, who was in her early 40s, reportedly succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Monday. She worked as a casting director on films like The Lunchbox and Durgamati, and co-founded Mutant Films, an independent film production company.

Many actors, filmmakers and casting directors mourned her demise on social media."This news is so heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Seher!!!" shared Manoj Bajpayee.



"Amazing casting director, Amazing producer Gold human being! This is so so hard to process... thank you @smwhtlatelatif for your kindness & love always. We will dearly miss you (sic)!" tweeted producer Guneet Monga.

"This is utter disbelief. RIP dear seher (sic)!" Divya Dutta posted.

"One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news.... Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling... Await to meet you on the other side (sic)," posted The Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur.

"A great human being - she will be sorely missed - she took one of my first auditions in the city when i was raw. stay well wherever you are Seher (sic)," shared Chandan Roy Sanyal.

"Really sad to hear the demise of an outstanding Casting Director & a really amazing friend. Working with her was always fun. Rest in Peace #SeherLatif @smwhtlatelatif (sic)," posted Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"Gone too soon. My dear friend Seher Latif. See you on the other side," director Reema Kagti expressed.

"Seher, I teased you ‘coz I didn't know how to tell you how much I like you- for ur warmth, for ur cheer, for ur gentle goodness, for ur kindness to strugglers, for ur fun, for ur beliefs, for standing up for me, for unwittingly helping me out of a dark place. I wish we'd met this last month Seher. I wish I'd referred to u as ‘Seth ji' .. If we are wishing, what I really wish is this cruel accident of fate be reversed and you threaten not to sign my cheques again.. I can't say goodbye #SeherAlyLatif Not yet, not yet... (sic)" tweeted Swara Bhasker, who features in the romantic comedy web series "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag". Latif was one of the producers of the show.





"Terrible loss of a warm bright and talented professional. RIP, Seher Latif," wrote photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar.

"Saddened beyond belief to know that this amazing woman is no longer with us. Will miss you so much Seher. RIP dear one (sic)," veteran actress Soni Razdan wrote.

"Still cannot believe it.. rest in peace Seher (sic)," shared Shirley Setia who features in the digital film Maska, produced by Latif's Mutant Films.



"Deeply Saddened by the demise of one of the most Visionary Casting Director of our Times Seher Aly Latif who cast me in several films. She was always so very Kind and Generous to me. I will miss you a lot and of course the film World will miss your selection of actors (sic)," tweeted Adil Hussain.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Ms. Seher Latif. This is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian Film Industry. Our condolences are with her friends and family. May she rest in peace (sic)," posted the official Twitter account of Excel Entertainment, co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

"A force to be reckoned with in the world of casting, started producing and more than anything just a wonderful woman. Heaven is lucky to have you, Seher #seherlatif (sic)," tweeted Sophie Choudry.



"An amazing casting director, an amazing producer and an even amazing friend ... an irreplaceable loss to the casting community of Indian Cinema. Rest in Peace #SeherLatif

#RIPSeherLatif @CastingChhabra (sic)," the official Twitter account of Mukesh Chhabra Casting Co. shared.