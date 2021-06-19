Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as 'Flying Sikh', passed away last night in a Chandigarh-based hospital where he was being treated for Covid-related complications.



From Indian film stars, sportspersons to commentators - tributes from different fraternities have been pouring in since the news broke.

Actor Arjun Rampal, who used to run, recalled how his father would often tell him stories about Milkha Singh. "Dear dear #MilkhaSingh ji you will live for ever. 400m is the toughest race, I used to run it myself. Because my father would tell me stories about you. Your grace, determination, kindness and style make you a legend. Thank you for being such an inspiration. RIP sir (sic)," wrote Arjun Rampal.

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, who portrayed him in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, penned an emotional note, saying, "A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubburn side I inherited from you... the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earh man. You represented an idea. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky (sic)." Read more about his post here.



Calling him the 'real hero', veteran actor Dharmendra wrote, "The real hero, Milkha Singh THE GREAT. you have left us forever !!! We salute you, Son of Mother India, you will always be remembered with great love and respect. May your soul Rest In Peace (sic)."

Mohanlal, one of the biggest South Indian actors, wrote, "A great athlete and a great human. Milkha Singhji, you were an inspiration to many! Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh (sic)."

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of sports legend #MilkhaSingh. A monumental loss for our nation.. His incredible legacy will continue to inspire athletes all the over the world. Rest in peace sir (sic)," wrote Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

Stating that he has left behind a legacy for generations to come, Madhuri Dixit-Nene wrote, "The legendary #MilkhaSingh ji will be deeply missed. The legacy that he is leaving behind will be an inspiration for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to the family #RIP (sic)."

India's all-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya wrote, "RIP #MilkhaSingh Sir. A true legend and inspiration. You showed the world that you can achieve anything against all odds. Condolences to his friends and family (sic)."



His brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya wrote, "You made us believe that nothing is impossible. The nation will always remember your achievements. A legend in every sense of the word. RIP #MilkhaSingh Sir (sic)."



The opening batsman of India's cricket team, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "RIP #MilkhaSingh ji. You’ve left behind a legacy that will inspire generations of Indian athletes. My thoughts and prayers with his family (sic)."



Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle added, "Great man. Great Indian. Did so much to make us proud. What a life! #MilkhaSingh (sic)."



"You will forever be an inspiration. RIP Milkha singh ji (sic)," wrote actress Neha Sharma.