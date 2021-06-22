Juhi Chawla created a storm on social media today when she posted a picture in which she is sporting a T-shirt that reads: show me the data.



In the picture, the actress is seen meditating in her garden wearing the quirky T-shirt with the slogan that perhaps hints at an issue she's been fighting for. "I believe... in Truth and Simplicity, I believe... in my country, my India," she captioned the photo.







The post came as a surprise for many of her followers who think the actress is making a statement.

“The T-shirt is such a plot twist. I didn’t expect (sic),” wrote one follower on Instagram. “I think she is challenging the court (sic),” reacted another on Twitter.



Also read | Indulge's exclusive interview with Juhi Chawla, the green crusader who is using her voice for all the right causes



For the uninitiated, earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Juhi’s lawsuit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Bollywood actress for abuse of the process of law.



Following which, Juhi shared a video saying, "...We are not against 5G... All we are asking is that the authorities certify that 5G is safe. Please certify it and publish your studies and research made on this in the public domain so that we get rid of this fear of ours. We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, infirm, for flora and fauna. That is all we are asking (sic)."