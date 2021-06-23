Rumours had been doing rounds that model Poonam Pandey is expecting her first child with husband Sam Bombay. Denying them strongly, Poonam said that she would distribute sweets the day she actually gets pregnant.



“Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news but for me, it was bad as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Everything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets when I will be pregnant),” Poonam said in an interview.



The couple had tied the knot in September last year in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. Poonam announced the news on social media with wedding pictures, one of which was captioned, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”



Weeks after the wedding, the model had filed a domestic violence case against Sam but the duo got back together soon after. “You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which marriage does not have its ups and downs,” she had then told a daily publication.