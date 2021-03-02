Actor Amitabh Bachchan said on Monday that he has undergone eye surgery and is slowly recovering. He also said he would be getting operated on the other eye.

Big B wrote in a new blog post that his days are passing slowly because he cannot read, write or see at the moment.

He said, “Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused.”

Big B did not reveal the nature of the surgery he went through but explained why he feels like West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers right now. “At a cricket match with a strong opponent, WI was not in a very good position and looked to lose the game. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual opened up his bottle of rum and had a few. When his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred. When asked how did he do it, he said when I went out I was seeing three balls, I was hitting the middle one! My eye condition is somewhat similar, I am seeing three letters for each word and hitting the middle button.”

The veteran actor had earlier written about going in for surgery on his blog on Saturday night.

“Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write,” wrote the 78-year-old actor.

Seeing this, worried fans took to social media to wish the actor a quick recovery.

Last year, Big B had been admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19, along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya.

On the work front, Big B has five movies lined up. His next release is Rumi Jafry’s psychological suspense drama Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. The actor is currently busy shooting for the thriller Mayday, co-starring and directed by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

He will also be seen in Sairat maker Nagraj Manjule’s social drama Jhund, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. There is an untitled project co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone coming up as well.

Big B recently hosted Season 12 of the famous quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.