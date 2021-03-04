Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday to share the news of her pregnancy with fans and posted a picture flaunting her baby bump.

Dressed in a blue and green ensemble, Shreya is posing on a balcony and her pregnancy glow is quite visible. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” she wrote.

Wishes poured in from the film fraternity.

Dancer Shakti Mohan posted, “Congratulations,” while actress Sophie Choudhry wrote, “This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling.”

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Oyyyy!!! Guplu!!! @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya I’m so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations!!”

The singer tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a lowkey affair in 2015. They dated for several years before getting married. Shreya was dressed in red Banarasi silk while Shiladitya wore a dhuti-panjabi.

Shreya became famous after her work in the 2002 hit film Devdas, for which she received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She was the playback singer for the tracks Dola Re Dola, Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Chalak Chalak, Bairi Piya, and Morey Piya in the movie.

She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent for these songs.

Earlier this year in February, the singer released a single titled Angana Morey that topped the music charts.