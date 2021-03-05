The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) previously registered two cases in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sources inform that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a charge sheet against 33 people, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in court.

According to NCB sources, related to the probe, the drug law enforcement agency will be filing the first charge sheet running in over 12,000 pages in the case against 33 people.

The sources also revealed the long list of names that will be written in the charge sheet. Some of them are Sushant's girlfriend Rhea, Showik, his former manager - Samuel Miranda, his house help - Dipesh Sawant, and drug peddler - Anuj Keshwani, from whom commercial quantities of drugs (LSD sheets and marijuana) were first recovered. Apart from these, the charge sheet is likely to include, two college students who are allegedly last mile peddlers, two foreign nationals including Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and Kshitij Prasad, the former executive producer associated with Dharma Productions.

However, senior officials remained tight-lipped on the issue and made no official comments.

Last year, in the month of August, the NCB had registered two drug related cases in connection to Sushant’s death. They also arrested Rhea and Showik in September. The two are currently out on bail.

On June 14, 2020, the Dil Bechara actor was found hanging at his rented duplex flat in a posh society in Bandra, triggering a massive furore in Bollywood and political circles.

The NCB also questioned several other celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Karishma Prakash and others in connection with the case.

Besides NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are investigating the death and financial angle of this case.

*Edited from an IANS report.