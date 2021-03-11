Singer James Arthur says he feels guilty about how he treated some girls and also admitted about breaking a few hearts.

Arthur said he "broke a few hearts along the way", and added: "I definitely treated some girls in a way that I regret, just because I was getting away with it, I suppose. All of a sudden there was no graft involved at all with getting girls."



"You go and do a show, you get a girl and, before you know it, you're just DM-ing girls left and right and sex becomes the focus. A lot of it is for validation. But you're punching well above your weight. A lot of times I wouldn't even meet up with girls, it was just knowing that they were into me and that I could have had them. It's got me in trouble and made me look a certain way in the past," he told The True Geordie Podcast.

Arthur feels that meeting his girlfriend, dancer Jessica Grist, was a life-changing moment.

"Me and my missus, we've had our ups and downs because of my focus in the past on getting that validation from women. I believe in love and partnership and I wouldn't be here," he said, adding that she got him through some really "dark times".

James previously shared that he suffered from "various different types of anxiety and depression".