Mahesh Bhatt is often perceived as a philosopher by many for the things he says or the way he talks about life. For instance, in July 2020, he tweeted, "When the time comes to make a choice between empathy and apathy. It's often tempting to look away from another person’s pain rather than make the effort to help. Let’s face it – being kind is hard". A month prior to that, he wrote on Twitter, "The philosopher says 'All that I know, I see.' The Sufi gave his account, 'all that I see, he knows.'"

But his eldest child, daughter Pooja Bhatt doesn't agree.

Talking about her father, Pooja told INDULGE, "My father is not at all a philosopher. He is a student of life and he teaches us to live our lives by being a learner. He is someone who speaks from the heart."

The 49-year-old further elaborated on how his teachings have helped her become a better person. "During an interview recently, a journalist told me 'Pooja, years ago, when I was a rookie reporter, you indulged me in a lengthy conversation and was very patient with me. I still remember how you made me feel.' People never forget how someone makes them feel and it is my father who firmly believes and taught us that we must treat others with warmth because we never forget how someone made us feel."



But the Bhatt family, especially her father, has been at the receiving end of trolling. When asked if she thinks people have been unfair to her, Bhatt said, "There is a saying I strongly believe in — tough times don’t last long but tough people do. We live in a free world where everybody has a right to have an opinion, regardless of however true or false it is and I have accepted this because I believe in democracy. But, it is a free world and I am free to respond. I will respond to what I feel is a worthy question or statement. I don’t take everything seriously and I sincerely believe that manufactured hate has a life span of its own. One can’t fight time and truth. Truth is like water, it will eventually find its way out. But when people choose to be hate-mongers, I deny them the fuel i.e. my response."



Pooja has returned to acting after a decade with web-series Bombay Begum. Released on Netflix on International Women's Day, the series has opened to largely positive reviews with the actress garnering praises from critics as well as the public at large. INDULGE spoke to the actress at length about her OTT debut with Bombay Begum, her personal life and alcoholism. Read full interview with Pooja Bhatt on Indulgexpress.com this Friday.