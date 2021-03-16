Tollywood star Rituparna Sengupta catches COVID-19
Tollywood star Rituparna Sengupta has just tested COVID-19 positive yesterday and is in complete isolation. The star who currently lives in Singapore with her husband and two children had just returned two Singapore a few days back after her work-related commitments in Kolkata.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities. I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at a recovery centre. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. My family and staff are all safe," tells the star to her concerned fans from isolation in Singapore.
An award-winning actor, her latest film Beautiful Life directed by RD Nath released this March. The actor will also be seen in the much-anticipated biography of yesteryear star Uttam Kumar named Achena Uttam directed by Atanu Bose, where she will be playing the glamourous Suchitra Sen.