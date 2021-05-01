With this production, Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films will venture into the digital space.

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru, an upcoming love story, and satire.

With this production, Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films will venture into the digital space. The actress also launched its logo which features a tiger against the backdrop of a temple and fire.

"With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," she said.

Calling digital audience more evolved, Kangana added, "We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added.



