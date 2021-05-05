Singer Tulsi Kumar who has serenaded us with her songs has turned into a Covid warrior. She joined hands with Mission Josh to impact the lives of 5000 people through their partner NGOs in affected cities across India by providing free oxygen concentrators to patients at home. The singer sees the need to support this initiative that aims to give free of cost oxygen concentrators that provide oxygen for patients who need help at home and are not severely critical. The campaign's goal is 5Cr and every contribution matters.



“With the second wave and its ongoing crises and massive effect in India, I realized it’s time to act. We launched the #Mission5000 initiative which aims to provide free-of-cost oxygen concentrators to the COVID patients who are less critical and can be treated at home. The idea is to help patients at home, to save beds in hospitals for the severely affected patients. Every drop in the ocean counts so each contribution that comes as a donation from people who plan to donate to our ketto campaign, will add to the massive impact we can create collectively. Along with Mission Josh’s founders Mansi & Vinav, I am extending my support to the affected citizens,”

Continuing she adds, “We are involving NGOs in different cities and states to provide these oxygen concentrators to the places that are most affected and in dire need. The goal of this campaign is 5Cr and this amount will in total impact 5000 lives. Once the impact is made we will donate these concentrators to hospitals, NGOs so the cycle can continue since these concentrators have a lifespan of up to 5 years. I believe in voicing up for causes that are close to my heart, and I have seen many deaths around me since the first wave- so this mission helps me ensure we are impacting as many lives as we can. This is the link to support our initiative: https:// www.ketto.org/fundraiser/mission5000 I express my gratitude in advance to each contributor, supporter, and my media friends.” says Tulsi Kumar.



“We knew we wanted to have someone like Tulsi Kumar who can lead the initiative with pure kindness and love, to serve the need of the hour.” said the Founders of Mission Josh, Mansi & Vinav.