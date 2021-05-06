Pandu, a popular Tamil actor and comedian, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Chennai due to COVID-19. He was 74.

Pandu and his wife Kumudha had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19. His wife is currently in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The actor made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the film Maanavan, which was released in 1970. His breakout role came in Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo (1981) through which he earned recognition in Kollywood. He then went on to take up supporting comedy roles in over 550 movies, including hit ones like Chinna Thambi, Kaadhal Kottai, Badri, Citizen, Pammal K. Samandham and Kanchana 2. He was last seen in Indha Nilai Maarum which released in 2020.

Pandu, who was also a well-known artist, was roped in by the late actor and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MG Ramachandran to design the symbol and flag for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). It was him who came up with the party’s current logo - the ‘two leaves’.

He also founded Capital Letters, a signage branding company that specialises in nameplates and exterior branding.

Condolences poured in for the comedian on social media from fans and members of the film fraternity. Actor Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, “When actors like Goundamani Uncle and Senthil sir were ruling the 90s, he held his own with his unique style, expressions and dialogue delivery. Rest in peace, Pandu sir, you will be missed. (sic)”

Calling Pandu 'one of the finest human beings', producer Dhananjayan said he was shocked to read the news. “Better to switch off from all social media for sometime. Very shocking to read this morning news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors.”

Actor Shanthanu took to Twitter to write, “Another loss due to #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia. #RipPandu sir. (sic)”

Pandu is survived by his wife and three sons.

