Actor Siddharth, who works predominantly in south Indian and Hindi films, said on Friday that some users on Twitter were calling him “south ka Swara Bhasker.”

Siddharth is an open critic of political and social issues. Netizens had reportedly coined that term for Siddharth since actress Swara Bhasker too is known for speaking out.

Taking to Twitter, Siddharth wrote, “Hindi speaking junta calling me south Ka @ReallySwara. Just to clarify… I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She’s awesome and a cutie. (sic)”

Replying to his cute tweet, Swara said everyone was thankful to have someone like him. She wrote, “You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! Also, hey Hottie. (sic)”

Netizens welcomed the friendly exchange and expressed their support to both of them. One user wrote, “Both of you are awesome. In the worst of times we still have people who are risking things to make theirs and others voice heard. It helps with that fear we feel when we raise our voice.”

Others also compared him to the role of Bhagat Singh that he played in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti. One comment read, "You are a real hero of the country, Siddharth. You are also showing citizens how to practically live and fight with the establishment with Rang de Basanti idealism. (sic)”

“For Hindi speaking junta, you would be remembered as ‘Bhagat Singh’ (Rang De Basanti) till eternity. Much regards n lots of power to you bro (sic),” another netizen said.

Siddharth, who made his debut with the Tamil movie Boys in 2003, is known for his roles in films like Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Jigarthanda, Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Striker, and Bommarillu. His upcoming projects include Navarasa and Maha Samudram.

On the other hand, Swara made her mark through movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, and Anaarkali of Aarah. She was last seen in Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, a Netflix series.

