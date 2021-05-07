With over six lakh followers each on Instagram, twin crooners Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are a rage with Generation Z. With their inimitable quirky and cool sense of style, they have emerged as fashion icons for countless young fans. Though they have separate wardrobes, the sisters always end up wearing each other’s clothes. Sukriti invests in a lot of skincare while Prakriti invests in a lot of makeup and hence, “both of us are well-equipped with anything we need at any time,” shares Prakriti.

As they turn 26 on Saturday, we get the sisters talking about their beauty and fitness secrets.

How do you plan to celebrate your birthday?

Last year when we turned 25 (during the pandemic), a celebration didn’t seem like a good idea. This year, too, the feeling is the same. We would love to go to a temple, however, and offer puja and celebrate in a small way at home with our family.

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

Your skincare routine?

We both have normal to oily skin and take care of it according to the weather always. We scrub and apply a sheet hydrating mask once a week and love using Clinique Moisture Surge, besides retinol and Vitamin C serums and sunscreen.

Your hair care regimen?

We oil our hair once a week and wash our hair with a sulphate-free shampoo, conditioner and use a hair mask once a week. Also, we trim our hair once in three months. It’s super important for us to use heat protecting spray before styling.

Your fitness routine?

We both have started to try yoga and we make sure we walk for at least 30 minutes, four times a week.

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

What’s your diet like?

It’s super basic. For lunch, we both have grilled chicken with veggies, almost every day. For dinner, we like a light, homemade bowl of fresh salad.

BOX

Health drink: Fresh watermelon juice.

Favourite fruits: Mangoes, cherries and litchis.

Comfort food: Chicken curry and roti, Maggi and butter chicken.

Beauty essentials: A chapstick or a lip balm, sunscreen, BB cream, mascara and lip tints.

Wardrobe essentials: A white shirt, a nude colour sling bag, a good pair of sneakers, a black bodysuit and a pair of denim shorts.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas