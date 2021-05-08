It’s only been a few hours and the trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever supernatural horror thriller, The Last Hour, is already making all the right noise, with the audience eagerly waiting for the show to premiere on May 14. The story in this web series follows the journey of cop Arup Singh (played by Sanjay Kapoor) and Lipika Bora (played by Shahana Goswami) who try to uncover the mysterious deaths that take place in the valley with the help of a Shaman played by Karma Takapa.



Talking about the show, Shahana says, “When I read the script, I was really in awe. It felt like I was reading a thriller book which I couldn’t put down. I really liked how something as complex as shamanic traditions was woven in, in a beautiful and subtle way".



Sharing more about her experience of playing the role of a cop, Shahana quips how that was another motivating factor for her to be a part of this show. She says, “I have never played the role of a cop in my entire career. So, when I was offered the part, that was a big draw for me as well. I hadn't ever held a gun and got to hold a real gun! This show gave me the opportunity to tick that off the list”.

Poster of The Last Hour

The Last Hour which stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen and Robin Tamang premieres on May 14. The series is created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, and executive produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia.

Shahana was recently seen as one of the leads in the popular and much-appreciated web series Bombay Begums.

PS: Readers, tell us in the comments section if you liked Shahana Goswami's act in Bombay Begums?

To watch the trailer click the link below: