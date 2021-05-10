Penguin Random House India just announced the acquisition and publication of a unique illustrated work of nonfiction on motherhood by Kalki Koechlin. And of course, what better time to tell the world this book is in the making than on the occasion of Mother's Day.



Titled The Elephant In the Womb, it is illustrated by Valeriya Polyanychko and will be published in the fall of 2021 under the Penguin imprint of the publishing house. Look out for a combination of personal essays and think-pieces, in a book that promises candid, funny and relatable insights on pregnancy and parenting.