Actor Arjun Kapoor, who lost his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor in 2012, opened up about why he hates every bit of Mother’s Day.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share an emotional post that was dedicated to his mother and attached a throwback picture of the two of them. He said he was still feeling lost without her despite the fact that it’s been nine years since he became an actor.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Yesterday was Mother’s Day, I hated every bit of it... Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I’m still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back… (sic)”

The actor’s mother, producer and entrepreneur Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away on March 25, 2012 before the release of his debut film Ishaqzaade. She had died after a battle with cancer.

Celebrities from Bollywood, including Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Kapoor sent their love to him in the comments section of the post.

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan commented on his post by saying, “Your lovely mom was one of the kindest, most warm people I’ve ever met. You take care. (sic)”

Tisca Chopra wrote, “She was a gem… and you are blessed to have had her in your life… she must be smiling from above. (sic)”

Arjun Kapoor often shares photos of his mother on social media. In March 2021, the actor remembered her on her death anniversary and wrote a heartfelt post for her. He said, “It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na… (sic)”

Veteran actor Boney Kapoor had married Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983. The former couple’s children are Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, Boney and Mona separated in 1996.