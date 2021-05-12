Actor Mahira Khan is going to be a part of Mahira Khan to be a part of Zee Theatres' dramatic readings called Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings spread across 12 engrossing episodes to be showcased on partner DTH platforms including Tatasky Theatre, Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV and D2h Rangmanch Active.

The name of the series is inspired by one of the poems of Gulzar and pays tribute to writers who craft stories with the deftness of master weavers. The first episode featuring Mahira Khan, who will be reading Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi's classic story, Guriya.

Mahira Khan

Guriya highlights the story of two best friends Mehra and Bano. Bano has a doll (Guriya) that resembles Mehra but Mehra doesn't like that doll at all. With time their fondness and hatred for the doll grow many folds. Towards the end comes an unorthodox twist to the storyline that subtly unfolds the mystery around the doll.

Yaar Julahay also brings to life the stories of progressive Urdu and Hindi writers like Gulzar, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Munshi Premchand, Amrita Pritam, Qurratulain Haider, Balwant Singh, Asad Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Rajinder Singh Bedi and Intezar Hussain. The readers will be stars like Sarmad Khoosat, Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Fawad Khan, Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, and Faisal Qureshi.

Mahira Khan

Director Kanwal Khoosat tells, “This series attempts to introduce a newer audience to literature through a format that blends 'Dastangoi' with the Chamber Theatre technique where a reader has an environment, a minimal stage setting to not just read in but to perform, interpret and deliver a story in. In each reading, we have tried to maintain the integrity of the author's voice even as we amplify it through the digital medium to reach as many people as possible".

Watch Yaar Julahay’s first episode featuring Mahira Khan on May 15 on Tata Sky Theatre.