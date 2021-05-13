Sambhavna Seth, a former Bigg Boss contestant, took to Instagram on Monday to talk about her late father, who died on May 9 due to COVID-19 complications and a cardiac arrest.

Sambhavna Seth shared a photo of herself with her father from the day of her wedding and wrote in the caption that it was not just COVID-19 which killed him, leaving a strong but unspoken message. She said, “My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him. (sic)”

Sambhavna Seth appeared to be highlighting the ineffective planning, lack of medical requirements like oxygen and beds, the strain on the healthcare sector, and the alarming spike in death rates amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Sambhavna’s husband Avinash Dwivedi had shared the news to her fans and written, “Today at 5.37 pm Sambhavna lost her father due to COVID-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers. –Avinash. (sic)”

Following this, some of her friends, Rakhi Sawant, Sushant Divgikar, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Jasleen Matharu, and Nisha Rawal reportedly checked up on her and offered their support.

Sambhavna’s father passed away days after she had shared his health update on social media and requested a hospital bed for him on April 30. She had stated that her father was waiting outside a hospital in Delhi and had to get admitted immediately.

Sambhavna had written, “Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as it’s closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother. (sic)”