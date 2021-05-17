Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor joins the force to combat the COVID-19 crisis in India. The ace chef who is known for his philanthropic activities collaborates with Chef José Andres of World Central Kitchen and Taj Hotels and is providing free meals to the healthcare staff at various hospitals in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, and Hyderabad.

Speaking on the initiative, Kapoor says, “I got a call from World Central Kitchen which was keen to contribute towards Covid relief activities in India. We had provided for the Covid warriors in hospitals last year. With World Central Kitchen’s intent to support relief work in India, it started all again. While the financial funding would come through World Central Kitchen, we needed a partner to produce large quantity meals in a hygienic way. And, hence, we joined hands with the Taj Hotels.” Continuing he adds, “The intent is to give healthcare workers, who are working tirelessly at various hospitals, healthy and hygienic food that is also tasty. We are creating menus looking at the needs of each hospital as a single menu cannot fulfil all requirements. In terms of food options, we are also going with the ones that stay fresh for a long time, as they might not be able to eat it on time.”

As a part of the initiative, the celebrity chef, World Central Kitchen, and Taj Hotels are currently actively dishing out over 10,000 meals daily for frontline workers on duty across the hospitals in these seven cities. The menu is specially curated keeping in mind their nutritional needs to fight the pandemic. The trio will further ensure all of the safety measures while creating and delivering the meals.