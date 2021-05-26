With the Indian Premier League stalled, what with the second wave of the virus, and the action on the pitch coming to an indefinite halt, the fans are left yearning for action from their favourite players. The wait is however over as MX TakaTak, India’s leading homegrown platform, is ensuring that your cricketing entertainment doesn’t stop. Joining the platform is former Indian national team player Suresh Raina who has chosen to join this platform as an influencer.

Raina is seen humming to the tune of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, in a video that she shared hours ago on Instagram. The all-rounder says, “I believe the love for cricket is everlasting but I am now looking forward to showing my fans multiple facets of my personality beyond the pitch. I am very excited to join MX TakaTak, this app is a fascinating place to share some personal moments from my life and engage with newer audiences.”

Raina’s association with MX TakaTak means that his fans will get to explore a new side of him. He will be going live on May 30 in a session moderated by the popular sports anchor - Jatin Sapru. The duo will be covering a whole range of lesser-known topics around Raina’s life, his love for music, tips and tricks on his fitness regime and personal cricketing anecdotes. Virat Kohli too is part of the platform.