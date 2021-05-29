Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug case linked to the death of the Bollywood actor last year.

He will be in custody till June 1, according to media sources.

Siddharth, who was reportedly one of the prime suspects in the case, had been on the run for a while. However, he was arrested by the NCB in a joint operation with its Hyderabad team on May 26.

After getting a transit warrant from a Hyderabad court, Pithani was brought to Mumbai and produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at the Esplanade Court this afternoon, which sent him to NCB remand for four days.

Seeking his remand, the NCB lawyer said the agency wanted to probe his role and nexus with others accused in illicit drug trafficking rackets and details of his links with contraband dealers to unearth the full truth and ensure justice is done.

The other accused in the same case, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, had allegedly confessed about Siddharth in their statements, claiming he was in direct contact with not only Sushant Singh Rajput, but also with actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who were also arrested in the case last year.

Siddharth’s arrest came nearly 3 months after the NCB filed a charge sheet in the case before a Mumbai special court on March 5, naming 33 persons including the Rhea and Showik.

Siddharth, who had not responded to the previous summons by the NCB, has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.