Larissa Bonesi opens up about her journey so far and importance of self-love

The Brazilian model turned actress, Larissa Bonesi who made her debut in Bollywood in the 2011 super hit song “Subah Hone Na De”, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the movie Desi Boyz, has come a long way and is making her foray onto the OTT platform with the web film Penthouse. In the film directed by Abbas-Mastan, the actress will be seen along with Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal.

Talking about her journey in the movie industry on TEDx Golden Bridge, an independently organised TED event, the Go Goa Gone actress says, “Don’t do something to be just accepted by society. Do something because you want to do it. Show everyone the real you and let them accept you for you.” She also talks about how she overcame all the challenges that life threw at her by taking them positively and turning them into something beautiful. She talks about how self-love is important in one’s life. “Empathy is something that is needed in today’s time. Show empathy whenever you can because the world needs it,” she says.

Larissa who has featured in Telugu movies Thikka and Next Enti, has learned through her experiences to not give up on something that you want, however difficult it may be. She also talks about social media abuse and how people just abuse/judge everyone so quickly even without knowing them or where they came from. “Be kind to people and spread kindness and love everywhere, whenever possible, and most importantly always love yourself for what you are and accept yourself for who you are,” she says concluding her talk. The actress is currently enjoying her time with family in Brazil and will resume work once back.