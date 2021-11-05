Karisma Kapoor shares an adorable photo with nephew Jeh, calls it 'special Diwali'

"Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light," Karisma Kapoor captioned the photo.

author_img Team Indulge Published :  05th November 2021 04:05 PM   |   Published :   |  05th November 2021 04:05 PM
karishma-kapoor-jeh

Karisma Kapoor with Jeh

On the occasion of Diwali yesterday, Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with her nephew and Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son, Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi, sending the internet into a tizzy.

"Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light," she captioned the photo.

 


In the photo, Karisma can be seen dressed in a pastel green Anita Dongre ethnic wear while Jeh, who was celebrating his first Diwali, is seen sporting a white kurta-pyjama with a bib around his neck. 

Reacting to the photo, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "So adorable." Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others dropped heart emojis. 

Karisma also shared a photo with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was sporting pink ethnic wear. 

TAGS
Karishma Kapoor

Comments