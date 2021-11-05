Karisma Kapoor shares an adorable photo with nephew Jeh, calls it 'special Diwali'

On the occasion of Diwali yesterday, Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with her nephew and Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son, Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi, sending the internet into a tizzy.

"Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light," she captioned the photo.







In the photo, Karisma can be seen dressed in a pastel green Anita Dongre ethnic wear while Jeh, who was celebrating his first Diwali, is seen sporting a white kurta-pyjama with a bib around his neck.

Reacting to the photo, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "So adorable." Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others dropped heart emojis.

Karisma also shared a photo with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was sporting pink ethnic wear.