Chetan Sharma talks about co-star Sanya Malhotra in Meenakshi Sundereshwar

Chetan Sharma was last spotted playing brother-in-law to Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait. The actor is seen sharing the space again with the Dangal actor in Meenakshi Sundereshwar, currently streaming on Netflix. Sharma has a host of noteworthy projects in his kitty including the critically acclaimed The Rapist directed by Aparna Sen. Here, he tells us about his character Sai in Meenakshi Sundereshwar and why he wants to do over the top roles in future. Excerpts:

You have had an interesting mix of projects in your resume. From Pagglait to Aparna Sen’s The Rapist and Trial by Fire. What goes on in your mind when you choose a project?

I only wish roles I play to have more to them than meets the eye. I find this job fascinating because people know that they are watching a flick yet we have to make them believe that our characters exist and so do our emotions, dilemmas and conflicts. It is like igniting their truest feelings with intangible tools. Once I find a role fulfilling these requirements, anything else becomes irrelevant.



We see you with Sanya again in Meenakshi Sundereshwar. How was it working with her again?

She is a wonderful actress and an amazing human. She makes it really easy and comfortable for her co-actors to work and contribute to scenes. I was obviously delighted to work with her again.



Tell us more about your character in the film.



I am playing Sai Kumar in Meenakshi Sundereshwar. Sai is a flatmate and colleague of Sundar, played by Abhimanyu Dassani, and he constantly feels threatened by Sundar’s talent and dedication. Sai is the kind of guy who would put in extra efforts to please his boss and look more disciplined and sincere to make up for his lack of talent for coding. He even tries to add to Sundar’s struggles.



Among the many upcoming projects, which one is you really looking forward to and why?



There are some very exciting projects I am proud to be a part of but I am really looking forward to two of them. First is The Rapist directed by master filmmaker Aparna Sen. It is a really hard-hitting drama and I am playing Latif, a slum ruffian who accomplices his friend Prasad, in a heinous crime.

Second is Ko Aham which is an indie film directed by debutant Shireesh Khemariya. The film is based on the strenuous journey of a young boy to satiate his curiosity about the meaning of life, self and death.



What are the kinds of roles you wish to play?



I would like to do experiments with quirky, caricaturist or over the top roles soon. Though my first impression of any role is of its most human or realistic form I would like to learn other perspectives. I have no reservations against doing comedy or a romantic role. You might find me in one soon but what is more important for me is acquiring better skills and understanding of my art and being acknowledged for that.



Also read: Interview: Aparna Sen and Arpita Chatterjee get candid about their film, Bohomaan