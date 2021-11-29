Actor Priyanka Sarkar bags award for Nirbhaya at Telangana Bengali Film Festival

Priyanka Sarkar, who rose to fame with Chirodini Tumi Jey Amar in 2008 went on to carve her own niche in the Bengali film industry thereafter with an unmatched oeuvre. And with her latest release Nirbhaya she bagged an award at the Telangana Bengali Film Festival.

Directed by Anshuman Pratyush and produced by Amrik Singh Saini, Nirbhaya was released in theatres on November 12 this year. The film explores the concerning issue of justice for survivors of sexual assault. With a parallel narrative of Draupadi being dishonoured and idols of goddesses being demolished across the country, the movie takes a detour in terms of storytelling.

Priyanka Sarkar with the awards

Beaming with joy the actress expressed her gratitude through a social media post that reads “Truly overwhelmed and honoured to receive the Best Actress Award (Popular) at Telangana Bengali Film Festival for the film ‘Nirbhaya’. Sincere thanks to the entire team for trusting me, and the jury for honouring me with this prestigious award. And thank you my audience for loving me always”.

Sarkar, who has portrayed a vital role in the movie that roots for justice to a minor survivor of sexual assault, also stars Gaurav Chakrabarty, Hiya Dey, Sreelekha Mitra and Sabyasachi Chakraborty.

Nirbhaya also intends to educate the audience on the abortion rights of a minor. Priyanka had earlier stated that “Nirbhaya deals with a burning issue that our society needs to come to terms with”.

Also read: Priyanka Sarkar showcases four looks from Kavya Singh Kundu’s sartorial project Tale As Old As Time