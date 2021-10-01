Actress-politician Kushboo Sundar's mind-blowing physical tranformation has left netizens impressed!

Actress-politician Kushboo Sundar has wowed netizens with her latest post on Instagram, where she showed her dramatic physical transformation.

Kushboo shared a photo of herself in a sari and wrote, “I like the new me… Do you? (for once, to hell with modesty… It’s fine to indulge in self appreciation at times).”

The post received a lot of love on social media, with users calling her stunning and even seeking tips on weight loss.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, shared pictures of her weight loss journey previously too on Instagram. Take a look at some of the images that have captured her aging-backwards-process on camera:

On the work front, Kushboo announced on twitter a month ago that she would start dubbing for Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe soon. She tweeted, “Will start dubbing for #Annathe soon. Can’t wait to watch the one n only #SuperStar in action again (sic).”

Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is expected to release on November 4 (Diwali). The film’s music will be composed by D Imman, while the cast will include Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Keerthi Suresh, Soori, Prakash Raj, and Meena.

Kushboo is the recipient of three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and one Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention. She has also been conferred with the Kalaimamani award by the Tamil Nadu government. She is known for her lead roles in more than 200 films in Indian cinema across all prominent industries (Bollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood).