Suresh Heblikar in shades of Gandhi for Guru Shishyaru

The upcoming sports drama, Guru Shishyaru, starring Sharan in the lead will have Suresh Heblikar playing a prominent role. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, the look poster of Suresh’s character was revealed by the makers. The picture depicts Suresh with shades of Gandhiji, especially the white dhoti and shawl, topi, and the stick in his hand.

“In the film, Suresh plays the head of a village who runs a school. A follower of Mahatma Gandhi, the character follows Bapuji’s principles and philosophy. which he also uses in his daily life,” says Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who is associating with the film as the co-producer and creative head. According to Tharun, Suresh, who returns to the silver screen with this project, is usually skeptical about being part of commercial subjects. “The senior actor, who plays a prominent role got involved the moment we started the script narration. Being a noted Environmental activist, he understood the importance of this role, and his appearance will definitely bring a whole new dimension to the film,” says Tharun.

Directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, Guru Shishyaru has Sharan playing a PT master, who has a rift with his students. Nishvika, who plays the female lead, will appear as a rural girl in the film. The team recently completed shooting a few portions post lockdown, and have wrapped up eighty per cent of the shoot. The last phase of the schedule will resume soon and will be shot in Bengaluru.

Guru Shishyaru will be bankrolled by Sharan’s production house, Laddu Cinemas, in association with Tharun Kishore Kreatiivez. Also starring Dattanna in a pivotal role, Guru Shishyaru will have music and cinematography by Ajaneesh B Loknath and Sudhakar Shetty, respectively.